NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 13,238 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 57.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
Western Digital Stock Performance
WDC stock opened at $296.56 on Thursday. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07.
Western Digital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price target on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,090. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Key Western Digital News
Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large SanDisk stake sale and debt swap — WDC is selling roughly $3.17B of SanDisk shares via a secondary offering and plans a related exchange of those shares for debt held by financial affiliates, which cuts leverage and speeds balance‑sheet repair. This is the main near‑term driver of positive sentiment. Western Digital to sell $3.17 billion stake in Sandisk
- Positive Sentiment: Sold out HDD production for 2026 as AI demand surges — Multiple reports say Western Digital’s HDD capacity is fully booked for 2026 as hyperscalers buy to support AI storage needs, which supports revenue growth, pricing and utilization. Western Digital Sold Out All 2026 Hard Drive Production as AI Centers Scramble
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional momentum — Recent analyst “buy/outperform” calls and bullish price targets, plus flows showing large institutional re‑weighting, help underpin investor confidence in WDC’s AI/storage re‑rating. Western Digital climbs as Sandisk stake sale boosts debt-reduction outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Preferred-share conversion — WDC converted Series A convertible perpetual preferred shares, simplifying capital structure; this reduces complexity but has limited immediate cash impact. Western Digital Converts Preferred Shares, Simplifying Capital Structure
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry pricing tailwinds — Reports that SSDs/HDDs could get more expensive due to AI-driven demand suggest better margins ahead, but timing and competitive responses leave some uncertainty. Thanks to AI, WD and Seagate SSDs are about to get much more expensive
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and partial stake disposal — Quiver/filings show numerous insider sales and WDC will retain a smaller Sandisk position with plans to dispose of the remainder over time, which some investors may view as dilution of conviction or ongoing supply of shares to the market. Western Digital climbs as Sandisk stake sale boosts debt-reduction outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail product promotion — A consumer promotion (WD 16TB Elements discounted) is positive for brand/retail sales but is immaterial to the enterprise/AI narrative driving the stock. WD’s 16TB Elements External Hard Drive Delivers Maximum Storage at Minimum Cost, Now Just $0.02 per GB
Western Digital Profile
Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.
Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.
