NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 13,238 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 57.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $296.56 on Thursday. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price target on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,090. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

