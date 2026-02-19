NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

