NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,717 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.62.

Shares of RSG opened at $216.75 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.07. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

