NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,376 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,612 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $265,383.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,937,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,096. This trade represents a 45.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,888 shares of company stock worth $2,244,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.1%

YUM opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day moving average is $149.95. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.33 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

