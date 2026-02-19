NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,130 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 44.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,376,000 after buying an additional 249,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $177.98 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $230.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.01. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 34.57%.The firm had revenue of $767.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

See Also

