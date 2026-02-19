Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $212.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

BELFB opened at $221.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.11. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $248.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 834,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,517,000 after acquiring an additional 355,563 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,016,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 410,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,631,000 after purchasing an additional 174,969 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

