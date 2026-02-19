MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

NYSE BE opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.57, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.07. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $176.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $37,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,219,045.88. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

