Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY 2026 guidance to 16.400-17.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Moody's' conference call:

Moody’s reported a record 2025 with total revenue above $7.7 billion , adjusted operating margin of 51.1% (up 300 bps), and adjusted diluted EPS of $14.94 (up 20%), demonstrating strong profitability and cash generation.

NYSE MCO opened at $450.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.79. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total value of $305,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,527,474.30. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Caden Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Moody’s by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 price objective on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Moody's reported non‑GAAP EPS of $3.64 (vs. consensus ~ $3.39) and revenue of $1.89B, driven by record investor‑services and strong analytics demand; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $16.40–$17.00, supporting a constructive outlook.

Neutral Sentiment: Strategic expansion — Moody's opened a regional HQ in Riyadh to deepen Middle East presence as local capital‑markets reforms advance; positive for long‑term growth but a more gradual catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation and near‑term expectations — some commentary (and market moves) reflect concerns that the stock already prices in a lot of growth; analysts and commentators warn downside risk if growth or margins slow versus elevated expectations.

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

