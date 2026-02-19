Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,218.4167.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,188.32 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,250.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,038.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $959.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 125,726 shares of company stock valued at $139,246,648 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

