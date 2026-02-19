MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.97.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This trade represents a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,798. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $363.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.32 and a beta of 1.38. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $444.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.58.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The business had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.