Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Posts Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 5.9%

NYSE TAP.A traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $65.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading global brewer and beverage company with a diverse portfolio of beer, malt beverages and nonalcoholic offerings. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with regional offices in Golden, Colorado and Toronto, Ontario, the company develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of brands to consumers in North America, Europe and select international markets.

The company traces its roots to the 2005 merger of Molson, Canada’s oldest brewery founded in 1786, and Coors, founded in 1873 in Golden, Colorado.

