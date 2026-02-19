MLG Oz Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MLG)

MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.

MLG Oz Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.63.

About MLG Oz

Featured Articles

MLG Oz Limited provides mine site services in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company offers mine site and bulk haulage services, such as crusher feed, road and vehicle maintenance, machine and labor hire, and rehabilitation work, as well as mine site haulage services; and supplies construction materials, including sand, aggregate, cement, and lime for mining and civil projects. It also provides crushing and screening services comprising mobile and fixed plant crushing equipment, mine ore crushing, concrete aggregate production, road base production, and general screening services; and export logistics services, including mine to port transport, container packing and devanning, import receival and distribution, and shipping documentation services.

