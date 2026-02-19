MLG Oz Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MLG)

MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.
MLG Oz Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.63.
About MLG Oz
