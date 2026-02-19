Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 803838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mission Produce Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 71,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $990,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,770,608 shares in the company, valued at $134,834,390.40. The trade was a 0.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,141,484 shares of company stock valued at $25,996,353. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 673.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.

