Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.55. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 39,502 shares trading hands.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$46.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

