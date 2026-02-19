Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 and last traded at GBX 1.25. 7,438,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 11,535,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35.

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.50.

Mila Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mila Resources (LSE: MILA) is an exploration company focused on advancing high-potential gold and copper mining projects across proven mining regions.

The Yarrol Project, the Company’s flagship asset located in Queenslan’s South-east Goldfields, comprises a 20km mineralised corridor with demonstrated potential for both gold and copper, with exploration campaigns currently underway to expand and define this high-priority target with mineralisation present along its strike.

Mila’s other prominent project, the Kathleen Valley Gold Project, is situated on the world-renowned Norseman-Wiluna Orogenic Belt, and is a multi-mineral endowed project providing Mila with exposure to both gold, copper, and additional lithium -bearing systems identified in the surround region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.