Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 685 and last traded at GBX 671.18, with a volume of 2790253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 681.80.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 600 to GBX 750 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 692.50.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers. The Structures segment provides civil and defence air frames, including lightweight composite and metallic structures; and electrical distribution systems and components to airframe original equipment manufacturers.
