McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,647,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,773,010,000 after buying an additional 316,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after purchasing an additional 276,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,780,712,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $327.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.84. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $335.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.04.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,133. The trade was a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,684 shares of company stock worth $28,796,497. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

