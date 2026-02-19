Matthew Foehr Sells 20,754 Shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Foehr sold 20,754 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $35,281.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,375,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,837.90. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OmniAb by 214.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in OmniAb by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in OmniAb by 111.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

OmniAb, Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

