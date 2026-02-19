Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 6,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.62. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 216.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 397,163 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded midstream energy partnership that provides storage, transportation and distribution services for petroleum and chemical products. The company’s operations encompass bulk liquid terminals, marine transportation services and handling facilities designed to support a variety of feedstocks and refined products. Through its network of terminals and pipelines, Martin Midstream serves refineries, petrochemical plants and other industrial customers, offering solutions that help optimize logistics and maintain supply chain reliability.

