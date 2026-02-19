Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Position Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $431,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $662.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $649.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $710.97.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $631.00 to $612.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.69.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

