Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in STERIS plc $STE

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in STERIS by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 62,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 282.2% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,163,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,921,827,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in STERIS by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $249.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.03. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,020. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

