Maridea Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director William Jr. Clyburn purchased 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $294.79 per share, for a total transaction of $60,137.16. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,389.95. This trade represents a 101.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3%

NSC stock opened at $316.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.81. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $319.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 23.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

