Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.8% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $264.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.47. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $265.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

