Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 316.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total value of $2,818,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $127,927,036.16. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.6%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,072.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,621.89 and a one year high of $2,207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,014.74.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.