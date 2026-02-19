Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.40

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 421.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 22nd.
Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Magellan Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Financial Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.