MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.38 and traded as high as C$34.98. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$34.38, with a volume of 146,911 shares traded.

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 32.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%). Juanicipio is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, and the JV is constructing and developing the surface and underground infrastructure on the property to support a 4,000tpd mining operation.

