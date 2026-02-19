Lynne Caljouw Sells 2,496 Shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) EVP Lynne Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,421.20. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,174,000 after buying an additional 346,547 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,097,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $424,461,000 after acquiring an additional 354,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,289,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,544,000 after acquiring an additional 230,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,266,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 242,865 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

