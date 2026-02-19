Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.22

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 147.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 22nd.

Lycopodium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $455.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Lycopodium

In other news, insider Peter De Leo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.00, for a total transaction of A$390,000.00. Also, insider Karl Cicanese bought 17,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.01 per share, with a total value of A$221,209.03. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,247 shares of company stock worth $640,703. Insiders own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

