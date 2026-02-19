Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Upgraded at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at ATB Cormark Capital Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

LGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Logan Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$0.95 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.21.

CVE LGN opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.80. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 5.15.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

