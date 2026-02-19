LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LKQ Trading Up 2.2%

LKQ opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LKQ has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 78.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 170.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.