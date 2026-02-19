Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Littelfuse accounts for about 2.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Littelfuse worth $21,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,721,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 876.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 175,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,617,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 23.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,569,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1,026.0% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Ruppel sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $480,149.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,609.05. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 8,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.55, for a total transaction of $2,853,756.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,193.95. The trade was a 59.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,792 shares of company stock valued at $18,699,718. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $348.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $367.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.45%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

