Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $289.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.68 and its 200-day moving average is $245.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

