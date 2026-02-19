Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
Lincoln Electric Stock Performance
Shares of LECO opened at $289.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.68 and its 200-day moving average is $245.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $310.00.
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.
Founded in 1895 by John C.
