Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.14 EPS

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($8.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 41.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%.
Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,947. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.
- Positive Sentiment: Liberty, InfraVia and Telefónica’s JV nexfibre agreed to acquire Substantial Group (UK alternative fibre provider) for ~£2 billion, adding ~3.4M fibre premises and 500k+ customers — a clear growth/scale move in the UK that supports future revenue and network value. InfraVia, Liberty Global and Telefónica acquire Substantial Group
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Liberty acquired Vodafone’s Dutch JV stake and participated in buying a UK fibre provider with partners — moves that consolidate its position in key European markets (Netherlands, UK) and can improve cash flow/unit economics over time. Liberty snaps up Vodafone’s Dutch JV stake, buys UK fiber provider with consortium
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlighted the deals as the catalyst for a new 52-week high, signaling investor enthusiasm for M&A-led growth and potential value unlocking. Liberty Global (LBTYA) Hits 52-Week High on 2 Billion-Dollar Acquisitions
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release on Q4 2025 says Liberty delivered on full-year guidance metrics at VMO2, VodafoneZiggo and Telenet and highlighted commercial progress — positive operational commentary but not a financial beat. Liberty Global Reports Q4 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Liberty reported a very large EPS miss for Q4 (reported ($8.60) vs. consensus (~($0.46))), reflecting non-cash items or one-offs that drove a steep negative net margin and negative ROE — a near-term earnings red flag that increases volatility and investor scrutiny. Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Moves and Market Challenges
- Positive Sentiment: Market reports and outlets noted the stock “soared” on the acquisition headlines, showing the market is prioritizing growth and consolidation news over the quarterly accounting shock. Liberty Global stock soars after VodafoneZiggo stake acquisition
In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $371,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liberty Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.
The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.
