Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.14 EPS

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($8.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 41.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,947. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Key Stories Impacting Liberty Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Global this week:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $371,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liberty Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

