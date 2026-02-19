LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 545,363 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 623,718 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LG Display by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 114.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 1,040,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,510,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 161,409 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LG Display by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. LG Display has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

