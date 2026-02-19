Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total transaction of $286,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,473,809.80. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 6.3%

MCO stock opened at $450.09 on Thursday. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $546.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

