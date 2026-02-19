Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 9,566 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 target price on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:IBM opened at $260.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

