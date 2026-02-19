Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Position in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,521 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Veritas raised Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

