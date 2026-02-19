Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250.24 and traded as high as GBX 274.90. Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 273.90, with a volume of 16,705,781 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 per share, for a total transaction of £2,264.32. Also, insider Mark Jordy bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £2,625.44. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,634. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

