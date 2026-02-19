Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Director David Henry Hoffmann Purchases 6,099 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director David Henry Hoffmann acquired 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,729.83. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,915,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,264,414.63. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Henry Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:LEE opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 15,715.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.

The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.

