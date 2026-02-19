Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Director David Henry Hoffmann Purchases 6,099 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director David Henry Hoffmann acquired 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,729.83. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,915,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,264,414.63. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
David Henry Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSE:LEE opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.
The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.
