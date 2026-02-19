LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $909.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. LCI Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.250-9.25 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from LCI Industries' conference call:

Q4 results were strong: 15% year‑over‑year revenue growth with operating margin expanding 180 bps (quarterly operating margin more than doubled) and adjusted EBITDA up ~53% to $70M, while GAAP EPS more than doubled to $0.77.

Q4 results were strong: with operating margin expanding 180 bps (quarterly operating margin more than doubled) and adjusted EBITDA up ~53% to $70M, while GAAP EPS more than doubled to $0.77. OEM momentum and product innovation drove results—OEM net sales rose 18% to $737M, total content per unit increased 11% to $5,670, and the five most recent product launches now have an annualized run rate of ~$225M; recent acquisitions (Freedman, Trans/Air) are integrating ahead of plan.

OEM momentum and product innovation drove results—OEM net sales rose 18% to $737M, total content per unit increased 11% to $5,670, and the five most recent product launches now have an annualized run rate of ~$225M; recent acquisitions (Freedman, Trans/Air) are integrating ahead of plan. Management guided 2026 to consolidated revenue of $4.2–$4.3B , operating margin of 7.5%–8% and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.25–$9.25, while targeting 70–120 bps of further margin improvement and continuing 8–10 facility consolidations to drive efficiency toward double‑digit margins.

Management guided 2026 to consolidated revenue of , operating margin of 7.5%–8% and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.25–$9.25, while targeting 70–120 bps of further margin improvement and continuing 8–10 facility consolidations to drive efficiency toward double‑digit margins. Aftermarket represents a sizable growth opportunity—aftermarket sales grew 8% to $196M, the company cites ~1.5M RVs entering the repair cycle over 1–3 years and estimates ~ $50M of potential annual automotive aftermarket opportunity from a competitor bankruptcy, supported by new distribution and manufacturing capacity.

Aftermarket represents a sizable growth opportunity—aftermarket sales grew 8% to $196M, the company cites ~1.5M RVs entering the repair cycle over 1–3 years and estimates ~ $50M of potential annual automotive aftermarket opportunity from a competitor bankruptcy, supported by new distribution and manufacturing capacity. Near‑term profitability and some aftermarket margins are under pressure: aftermarket operating margin fell to 4.3% (from 7.9%) due to higher material/tariff costs, mix shifts and investment spending, the company recorded $3.9M of restructuring costs and is evaluating ~ $75M of lower‑margin divestitures that could reduce reported revenue near term.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $153.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.32. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.31 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — $0.89 vs. $0.69 consensus and up from $0.37 a year ago, signaling stronger profitability and operational leverage. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — $0.89 vs. $0.69 consensus and up from $0.37 a year ago, signaling stronger profitability and operational leverage. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $8.25–$9.25, above the prior Street estimate (~$7.96), which supports a constructive longer‑term earnings outlook. Yahoo Finance: Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript

Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $8.25–$9.25, above the prior Street estimate (~$7.96), which supports a constructive longer‑term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance set to $4.2B–$4.3B — the top of the range is in-line with consensus but the lower bound is slightly below, leaving revenue growth visibility mixed. WTOP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Revenue guidance set to $4.2B–$4.3B — the top of the range is in-line with consensus but the lower bound is slightly below, leaving revenue growth visibility mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue was $909.25M vs. $913.04M consensus — a modest miss while EPS still outperformed, indicating margin/expense dynamics drove the beat. Zacks: Compared to Estimates — Key Metrics

Q4 revenue was $909.25M vs. $913.04M consensus — a modest miss while EPS still outperformed, indicating margin/expense dynamics drove the beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction is slightly negative today — shares are trading down on the mixed print and guidance ambiguity, with volume above average as some investors may be taking profits after a strong run toward the one‑year high. MarketBeat: LCII Stock Page

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting LCI Industries this week:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6,456.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

