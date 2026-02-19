Lauri Shanahan Sells 4,682 Shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Lauri Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DECK opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $155.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 903.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 204,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 184,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

