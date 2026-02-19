Lauri Shanahan Sells 4,682 Shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Lauri Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
NYSE:DECK opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $155.82.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.
