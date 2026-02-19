Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and traded as low as $21.46. Lagardere shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 850 shares trading hands.
Lagardere Stock Down 0.6%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardère Group SE is a Paris-based multinational conglomerate operating primarily in the publishing and travel-retail sectors. Traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol LGDDF, the company focuses on delivering a broad range of services to consumers and businesses across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. Lagardère’s operations are organized around two core divisions—Lagardère Publishing and Lagardère Travel Retail—following a strategic refocusing in recent years to streamline its portfolio around high-growth, consumer-facing activities.
Lagardère Publishing, often recognized through its flagship imprint Hachette Livre, is one of the world’s leading trade and educational publishers.
