L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.7% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

