L & S Advisors Inc Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.2% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $176.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

