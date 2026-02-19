L & S Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 1.4% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $170.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.