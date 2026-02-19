L & S Advisors Inc Buys New Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,307,000 after buying an additional 1,042,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,558,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,833,000 after acquiring an additional 222,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,407,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,462,000 after purchasing an additional 105,952 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $142.55 on Thursday. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.24%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

