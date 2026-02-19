L & S Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 124,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

NYSE DUK opened at $125.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.41%.

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

