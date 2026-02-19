L & S Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $64.58 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

