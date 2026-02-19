Kyndryl Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,160 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 267% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,226 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,606.52. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 50.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 733,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Kyndryl filed its Form 10‑Q for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025 and submitted amendments to prior reports, saying there will be no restatement of current or prior-period financials — an action that removed one immediate accounting overhang and sparked buying. Form 10‑Q filing PR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Kyndryl this week:

KD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Kyndryl from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 1.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Featured Stories

