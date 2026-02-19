Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.91 and last traded at $105.67. 5,139,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,975,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.91 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 16,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $1,934,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,092.38. This represents a 38.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Hoglund sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $5,576,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 147,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,799.55. This trade represents a 33.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 914,407 shares of company stock worth $74,930,858 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

